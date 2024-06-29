‘Pakistan will not accept interference in its internal affairs’

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Shaista Pervaiz Malik has said the resolution passed by the National Assembly in response to the US House of Representatives resolution asserts that Pakistan will not accept any interference in its internal affairs.

She was addressing a news conference along with PML -leader Barrister Aqeel Malik in Islamabad today.

She said Pakistan wants good relationship with the United States on the basis of mutual respect and dignity.

Shaista Pervaiz Malik categorically stated no country will be allowed to breach our sovereignty as Pakistan is an independent country where institutions are working.

In his remarks, Barrister Aqeel Malik said that the US House of Representatives, in its resolution, did not highlight atrocities being committed in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

He also criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf for not becoming part of the resolution.

US Congress resolution

Earlier on Wednesday, the United States (US) House of Representatives passed a resolution urging the government of Pakistan to uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and the rule of law.

A total of 368 members voted in favour of the House Resolution HR 901, titled ‘Expressing support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan’. Seven members voted against it.

The resolution — passed with 85 per cent of House members participating and 98pc voting in its favour — urged Islamabad to uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and the rule of law, and respect the fundamental guarantees of due process, freedom of press, freedom of assembly, and freedom of speech of the people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the resolution also condemned attempts to suppress the people of Pakistan’s participation in their democracy, including through harassment, intimidation, arbitrary detention, or any violation of their human, civil, or political rights. It also condemned any effort to subvert the political, electoral, or judicial processes of Pakistan.

READ: US Congress urges Pakistan to uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and rule of law

Pakistan held general elections on February 8 with independent candidates backed by former PTI winning most of the seats. However, PML-N and PPP formed an alliance to keep Imran Khan’s party out of power.

The opposition parties have alleged rigging in the elections – a claim which was rejected by the caretaker administration, which conducted the polls.