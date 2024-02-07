Balochistan’s caretaker information minister Jan Achakzai on Wednesday said Pakistan will not allow terrorists to sabotage elections 2024, ARY News reported.

The reaction came after twin blasts rocked the Pishin and Qila Saifullah areas of Balochistan, claiming 26 lives.

Achakzai said India is a terrorist state and the outlaws involved in the Machh attacks ‘carried out blasts in the province. Elections will take place tomorrow at any cost, Jan Achakzai said, and added terrorists wanted to create panic and sabotage elections 2024.

Allow me to reiterate our unwavering commitment to relentlessly pursue terrorists until every last one of them is eliminated, Balochistan minister said.

Rest assured, we will not allow terrorists to undermine or sabotage this crucial democratic process.

Earlier today, two blasts in PB-47, Pishin and PB-3, Qila Saifullah claimed over 25 lives and over three dozen were injured.

According to Jan Achakzai, the blast occurred in Qila Saifullah when the PB-3 candidate Maulana Abdul Wasay was not in his office.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least six people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in three violent incidents in Balochistan’s Sibi, Quetta and Chaman and Khyber Pakhunthwa’s Bajaur district within a day.