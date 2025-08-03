PCB announces withdrawal from future World Championship of Legends over biased conduct

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided not to participate in future editions of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), citing ‘double standards and politically motivated’ conduct by the tournament organizers.

The decision was taken during a Board of Governors meeting chaired by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The board expressed deep disappointment over the inconsistent policies and apparent bias in the recently concluded tournament.

According to the PCB, the WCL awarded points to a team that willfully forfeited a match, raising serious questions about the integrity of the competition.

Additionally, the board condemned the press release issued by the WCL following the cancellation of the Pakistan-India legends match, terming it a biased and politically charged document.

“The championship’s purpose was compromised by political influence,” the PCB noted. “The press release was nothing short of a manifestation of prejudice.”

The PCB reiterated its stance that sports should remain free from political interference and emphasized its commitment to maintaining the sanctity of the game.

It described the tournament’s handling of rules and regulations as being influenced by “invisible pressures,” calling the behavior of the organizers “biased and concerning for the future.”

“The WCL’s subsequent apology appeared to be issued under the pressure of a particular form of nationalism,” the statement added, calling such double standards unacceptable in international sports.

As a result, the PCB has formally decided not to send its team to future editions of the WCL, stating it will not take part in any event that has been politically compromised.