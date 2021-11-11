Pakistan will provide all possible humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that Pakistan will provide all possible humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan said in a Twitter message that Pakistan has always stood with the Afghan people in their hour of need.

He said, “We have assured Afghan acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi and his delegation that we will provide all possible humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.”

“We are sending essential food items, emergency medical supplies and winter shelters to provide immediate relief to the Afghan people.”

READ: QURESHI URGES WORLD TO ENGAGE AFGHAN GOVT TO AVERT HUMAN CRISIS

He also vowed that Pakistan will also provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all Afghans travelling across the border into Pakistan.

Pakistan has always stood with the Afghan ppl in their hour of need. We have assured Afghan acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi & his delegation we will provide all possible humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. We are sending essential food items, emergency medical supplies & winter shelters — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 11, 2021

He urged that the international community fulfil its collective responsibility to avert a grave humanitarian crisis confronting the people of Afghanistan.

On November 9, Imran Khan had urged the international community to “act now” to avert a humanitarian crisis in war-ravaged Afghanistan.

“I have been warning of this humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Now WFP chief issues alert,” Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on his official Twitter handle, sharing a BBC report.

READ: AFGHAN FM-LED DELEGATION ARRIVES IN ISLAMABAD ON THREE-DAY VISIT

“Pakistan will continue to provide all possible relief but int community must act now. It has moral obligation to avert this humanitarian disaster confronting Afghan ppl.”

The BBC report quoted World Food Programme (WFP) executive director David Beasley as saying, “It is as bad as you possibly can imagine.” “In fact, we’re now looking at the worst humanitarian crisis on Earth.”

“Ninety-five percent of the people don’t have enough food, and now we’re looking at 23 million people marching towards starvation,” he said. “The next six months are going to be catastrophic. It is going to be hell on Earth.”

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!