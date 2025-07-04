Pakistan win Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship

Pakistan have won the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025, defeating Maldives with a commanding 60-35 score in Jeonju, South Korea.

Pakistan remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Chairman of the Pakistan Netball Federation Mudassir Arian along with President Sameen Malik and Secretary General Muhammad Riaz have extended their congratulations to the Pakistan team.

Earlier, Pakistan’s advanced to the final of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 with a commanding 64-39 victory over Japan in the semifinal at Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium.

The team maintained their unbeaten streak, marking their sixth consecutive win in the tournament. Pakistan dominated from the outset, leading 21-7 after the first quarter, 34-19 at halftime, and 42-28 by the end of the third, before sealing the match.

Standout performances came from Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Sumayya Kouser, Haleema, Jasmine Farooq, Amani, Parisa, and Farah Rasheed, who excelled in both defense and attack.

The championship, was played under the aegis of the Asian Netball Federation, featured eleven teams divided into two groups. Group A includes Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and India, while Group B comprises Pakistan, Chinese Taipei, Japan, Korea, Maldives and Saudi Arabia.