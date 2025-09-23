Pakistan win Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship

Pakistan have made history by clinching the inaugural Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship held in the Maldives.

The national team were flawless throughout the tournament and remained unbeaten in all seven games.

In the final, they sealed their dominance with a 2–0 victory over Sri Lanka, winning 26–18 and 28–18.

They began their beach handball championship campaign with a 2-0 (26–9 and 34–12) victory over arch-rivals India.

Pakistan then went on to defeat Sri Lanka, Maldives, South Africa, and Bangladesh in the group stage. They clinch the semi-final against Bangladesh with another 2–0 win.

BREAKING: Pakistan beats Sri Lanka 2-0 to win the Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship 🏆🇵🇰💚 pic.twitter.com/TqZssNYhqR — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) September 22, 2025

Among the standout performers was Kashif Ali, especially in the nail-biting 2–1 win against hosts Maldives. Muhammad Shahid Bashir and Ahmed Hassan Baig also played pivotal roles, offering consistent leadership and strategic depth throughout the championship.

The hosts, Maldives, finished second after defeating Bangladesh in the third-place match.

This victory at the Commonwealth Beach Handball marks a major milestone for beach handball in Pakistan.