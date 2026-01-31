Pakistan win toss in second T20I against Australia

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first in the second T20I against Australia here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan kicked off the three-match T20I series with a 22-run victory in the opening match, with Saim Ayub stealing the limelight with his all-round performance.

The left-handed batter scored a quick 40 off 22 before returning to take two key wickets of Matthew Short and Travis Head.

This series serves as key preparation for both sides ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside India, USA, the Netherlands and Namibia, while Australia will feature in Group B with Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman.

Pakistan and Australia have played a total of 29 T20I matches, with both teams winning 14 games each, while one match ended without a result.

Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head (c), Matt Short, Cameron Green, Matthew Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.