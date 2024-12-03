Pakistan wins Blind T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan has won the Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the final match played in Multan.

Batting first, Bangladesh, set a target of 140 runs with the loss of seven wickets in their innings.

Pakistan achieved the target without losing a single wicket, securing a decisive victory.

Nisar Ali led the Pakistan charge, scoring a brilliant half-century off 22 balls.

This win marks Pakistan’s first Blind T20 World Cup title, and they remained undefeated throughout the tournament. The mega event was played in Lahore and Multan, in which India denied sending its team.

Read more: Indian blind cricket team denied govt permission to play T20WC in Pakistan

The blind cricket team got a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Sports Ministry, but the Ministry of External Affairs did not permit to travel to Pakistan.

While speaking to India Today, Sailendra Yadav, general secretary of the Indian blind cricket association, said:

“We were waiting for the last 25 days to get permission from the government to go to Pakistan. Now we can’t wait any longer as the tournament is about to begin. When I talked with the Ministry of External affairs (MEA) on the phone then they told us that we won’t be getting any permission to go to Pakistan and we can cancel your tournament. They also told us that we will be getting an official letter of denial as well. However, we haven’t got any official letter yet but on the basis of our conversation with Ministry of External affairs we’ve decided not to go to Pakistan and we will not participate in the Blind T20 World Cup.”