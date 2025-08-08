Pakistan wins 2 golds, one silver at Asian Science Camp 2025

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark achievement, Pakistani students made history by securing two Gold Medals and one Silver Medal at the prestigious Asian Science Camp (ASC) 2025, held in Thailand.

This outstanding performance marks Pakistan’s best-ever showing in an international scientific competition.

The Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) selected an eight-member student delegation through a rigorous nationwide selection process, including a written test and interviews.

These talented students represented Pakistan during the six-day international camp, where young scientific minds from across Asia engaged with Nobel Laureates and renowned scientists through plenary sessions, interactive lectures, and scientific dialogues.

Ali Afzaal Muhammad, a student of Khyber Medical College Peshawar, won a Gold Medal in the Innovation and Technology category for his groundbreaking project titled “Sleep 10 Hours in 2.”

His design of a futuristic sleep pod employed advanced scientific techniques aimed at improving sleep quality while significantly reducing the required duration—a concept that drew strong interest from both experts and fellow participants.

Malik Shahabuddin Syed from Bolan Medical College, Quetta, also claimed a Gold Medal, this time in the Sustainability category.

His project, “Turn the Tide for Ocean Life,” proposed three actionable strategies to protect and restore marine ecosystems, addressing critical global concerns about ocean degradation.

Muhammad Hashir Ishaq of NUST – School of Health Sciences earned a Silver Medal in the Sustainability category for his project titled “Biological Firewall: A Vision of a Better Future.”

The project introduced a conceptual microchip capable of detecting viruses and instantly triggering immune responses to prevent infection—an idea with significant relevance to global health security.

Additionally, Ahmad Faseeh from Shalamar Medical College, Lahore, received an honorary mention in the Innovation and Technology category for his project on a sub-dermal bio-sensor designed for real-time blood monitoring and analysis.

The Asian Science Camp concluded with a competitive poster presentation involving 50 international teams.

The contest was held in two phases: the first round shortlisted the top ten projects, and the final round determined the Gold, Silver, and Bronze medalists.

Pakistan’s exceptional performance stood out among teams from across the continent.

The team was led by Syeda Rehana Batool, Principal Scientific Officer (Science Popularization) at the Pakistan Science Foundation and Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).

She expressed immense pride in the team’s achievements, describing their performance as “outclass” and a moment of national pride.

“This is the best-ever international achievement by Pakistani students in scientific competitions. Their innovation, intelligence, and hard work have brought honor to the country,” said Rehana Batool.

The Asian Science Camp 2025 served as a platform for young scientists to showcase their potential, learn from global experts, and contribute ideas toward solving some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

Pakistan’s remarkable success at this year’s camp not only highlights the exceptional talent of its youth but also reflects the growing strength of science education in the country.