Pakistan witnessed 561 terror attacks during Jan-April 2024, NA told

Pakistan reported 1514 terror attacks in 2023, in which as many as 2922 people were martyred and injured, Interior Ministry said in its report.

In a report presented before National Assembly house, the interior ministry said Pakistan witnessed 1514 terror incidents in year 2023, in which 572 armed forces personel were martyred and 1292 sustained injuries.

Furthmore, 358 civilans were also martyred while 700 susteained wounds in the terror attacks, the written statement of the Interior Ministry said.

The report also highlighted the details of terror incidents from January to April 2024. In current year, Pakistan reported 561 terror attacks which claimed lives of 167 security personnel and 118 civilians.

348 personnel of security forces and 253 civilians were also wounded in te attacks.

Last year, the Anti-Terrorism Department (CTD) released a report on the terror incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2023 where as many as 563 terror incidents occurred in 2023 and out of 563 incidents, police were targeted 243 times.

According to the report, the highest 132 incidents of terrorism were reported in Dera Ismail Khan, 103 incidents in Khyber and 89 terror incidents were reported in Peshawar،

The report further revealed that 86 times terrorists attacked North Waziristan and 50 times South Waziristan۔ The report further said that as many as 837 terrorists were taken into custody.