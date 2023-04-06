Pakistan witnesses increase in oil, gas output

ISLAMABAD: The country has witnessed an increase in oil and gas production on a daily basis, ARY News quoted Pak Petroleum Services on Thursday.

According to Pakistan Petroleum Information Service (PPIS), the daily production of crude oil was 69,098 barrels in the week that ended on March 31 which was 3.7% more than the previous week. The average production of crude oil was 66,662 barrels this week.

The gas production was recorded at 3,319 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) this week which was 5.8% more than the previous week. The average production of gas was recorded at 3,139 mmcfd this week.

The statistics showed that the oil production was recorded at 4,887 barrels by POL on a daily basis last week, 12,154 barrels by PPL, 32,494 barrels by OGDCL and 1,061 barrels by Mari Gas.

Moreover, the POL’s gas production was 64 mmcfd, 647 mmcfd by PPL, 701 mmcfd by OGDCL and 944 mmcfd by Mari.

Comments