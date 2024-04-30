Pakistan witnesses record surge in import of cellphones

ISLAMABAD: A record surge was reported in the imports of mobile phones, worth Rs 369 billion, during the initial nine months of the ongoing fiscal year, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing Bureau of Statistics report.

The data released by the Bureau of Statistics revealed a staggering 248 percent increase in mobile phone imports during the first nine month compared to the corresponding timeframe of the previous fiscal year.

Notably, imports soared from Rs 106 billion to over Rs 369 billion from July to March.

As per the Bureau of Statistics, the imports worth of Rs 42.065 billion was recorded in March 2024, while February 2024 recorded imports worth Rs 44.091 billion.

Comparing March 2024 to March 2023, there was jaw-dropping Year-on-Year (YoY) growth of 930.92 percent in mobile phone imports, with figures skyrocketing from $14.846 million to a significant amount.