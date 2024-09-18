Pakistanis witness second lunar eclipse of 2024

A partial lunar eclipse was visible in Pakistan on Wednesday morning, ARY News reported quoting the Pakistan Metrological Department.

According to details, the lunar eclipse started in Pakistan at 5:41 (Pakistan Standard Time). People across the country had the opportunity to witness this celestial event.

The eclipse was climaxed at 7:44 am and completely ended at 9:47 am.

Besides Pakistan, people from America, Europe, Australia, Africa, and North and Eastern Asia also enjoyed the lunar eclipse.

According to global media reports, a partial lunar eclipse that was viewable from across Pakistan and the entire night side of the globe saw the full “harvest moon” slip through Earth’s shadow in space, turning its surface dark and appearing like it has a bite taken from it.

What is Lunar eclipse?

When the earth is between the sun and the moon, it causes Lunar Eclipses by casting a shadow on the moon’s surface. They are an interesting sight to watch because they can only occur during a full moon.

The partial eclipse ends when the moon moves out of the umbra, passing back into the penumbra.