Pakistan women register their highest-ever ODI total but fell shot against South Africa

Pakistan women were bowled out for 345 in pursuit of a 362-run target in the second ODI as South Africa gained a 2-0 lead in the series here at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday night.

Pakistan registered their highest ever ODI total surpassing the previous 335-3 against Ireland women in 2022 in Lahore.

The third ODI of the series will take place on Sunday, 1 March at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban.

Pakistan’s spirited effort was led by fluent half-centuries from Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas and skipper Fatima Sana. Syeda Aroob Shah and Diana Baig also chipped in with valuable contributions lower down the order as the visitors threatened to set the record for the highest ever successful chase in women’s ODIs.

At the start of the chase, Pakistan lost Muneeba Ali in second over and Sidra Amin in sixth with 24 runs on the board. Opening batter Sadaf Shamas then knitted an 87-ball 97-run partnership for the third wicket with top-scorer Ayesha Zafar (75, 68b, 8x4s), who scored her second consecutive half-century.

Sadaf departed on the penultimate delivery of the 20th over after getting to her second ODI half-century, scoring 61 off 62 including nine fours. Sune Luus provided South Africa the vital breakthrough.

Ayesha then combined with Natalia Parvaiz (27, 32b, 3x4s) to add 76 runs for the fourth wicket off 60 balls as Pakistan were 197-3, requiring another 165 off 122 balls.

At this point, South Africa were brought back into the contest by Nondumiso Shangase and player of the match Annerie Drecksen. Shangase removed Ayesha and Aliya Zafar on the last two balls of the 30th over, while Drecksen got rid of Natalia in the subsequent over to reduce Pakistan to 199-6.

Skipper Fatima Sana then took it upon herself to continue the momentum as she combined with Syeda Aroob Shah to add 81 runs off 65 balls for the seventh wicket. Fatima’s 52, her fouth ODI half-century, came off 36 balls on the back of six fours and one six before falling in the 42nd over with 280 runs on the board.

With 82 required off 49 balls, Aroob (40, 44b, 4x4s) knitted a 34-run alliance with Diana Baig before to keep Pakistan in the hunt. South Africa again managed to struck twice in an over with Nadine de Klerk eking out the scalps of well-set Aroob and Nashra Sundhu in 47th over.

Diana Baig and Sadia Iqbal then got into the act as Pakistan were faced with an uphill task of scoring 46 off the last three overs. The duo hit a four each in the 48th over to take 12 runs, while Diana hit a six and a four against de Klerk in the penultimate over as the visitors needed 23 runs off the final six balls.

Diana remained unbeaten on 38 off 25, her career best score, with the help of five fours and a six as Pakistan were bowled out for 345 in 49.5 overs.

For South Africa, Dercksen bagged three for 59, while Shangase (5-0-30-2), de Klerk (9-0-66-2) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (9.5-1-68-2) picked up two wickets each.

Earlier, South Africa posted their second-highest total in WODIs after being asked to bat first. They were aided by No.5 batter Dercksen, who top-scored with a 68-ball 90, hitting six fours and four sixes after walking in to bat at 118-3 in 18.5 overs.

Opening batter Tazmin Brits scored 77 off 62 balls, featuring ten fours and two sixes, after losing her Laura Wolvaardt for 20 as the duo put on 55 off the first 8.4 overs. Pakistan struck in 16th and 19th over as Faye Tunnicliffe and Brits departed to spinners Aroob and Nashra, respectively.

At this juncture, Luus (57, 67b, 4x4s) and Dercksen shared a vital 102-run stand to take the score to 220-4 in 37.1 overs with the former pinned leg-before by Aroob. An over later Sadia Iqbal castled Sinalo Jafta to 234-5 in 39.2 overs.

While Fatima denied Dercksen her second ODI century, Nadine de Klerk (49, 26b, 7x4s, 1×6), batting at no.8, and Chloe Tryon (37, 23b, 5x4s, 1×6) at 9, went all guns blazing as South Africa ransacked 127 runs off the last 62 balls of their innings.

For Pakistan, Sadia, Fatima and Aroob picked up two wickets each.