Pakistan Women’s ‘A’ to begin Asia Cup Rising Stars campaign from Friday

Pakistan Women’s ‘A’ will take on Nepal in their first Group A match on the opening day of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the TerdThai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, Thailand.

The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7.30am PKT. They will face India ‘A’ on 15 February and UAE on 17 February at the same venue with the both games scheduled to start at 12pm.

Group B comprises of Bangladesh ‘A’, Sri Lanka ‘A’, Malaysia and Thailand. Top two teams from both the groups will compete in the semi-finals on Friday, 20 February. The final of the tournament is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 22 February.

Right-hand batter Hafsa Khalid is set to lead Pakistan Women’s ‘A’ in the tournament as she was named skipper of the side after Umm-e-Hani was called up to Pakistan’s T20I squad. Omaima Sohail replaced Hani in the squad.

The squad also comprises capped players in Shawaal Zulfiqar, Omaima and Waheeda Akhtar. Komal Khan and Eman Naseer from Pakistan U19 team are also part of the squad.

Pakistan Women’s ‘A’ probables took part in a two-week training camp led by head coach Mohammad Masroor at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi before the 15-member squad departed for Thailand on Tuesday night.

Hafsa Khalid, Pakistan Women’s ‘A’ captain: “I’m really looking forward to lead the side in this tournament and it’s such an honour for me. It is a great opportunity for all of us to show our talent, skills and express ourselves at the international stage.

“The tournament promises to be an exciting one and hopefully we will put our best performances forward during the group matches and beyond.

“We have a really good mix of players in our squad filling all the bases. The confidence in the camp is high following our training camp in Karachi and the one session we had today at the tournament venue.”

Pakistan Women’s ‘A squad: Batters: Hafsa Khalid (Captain, Karachi) Eman Naseer (Islamabad), Gull Rukh (Dera Ghazi Khan), Huraina Sajjad (Karachi), Shawaal Zulfiqar (Lahore)

Wicket-keepers: Yusra Amir (Karachi), Komal Khan (Lahore)

All-rounders: Noreen Yaqoob (Lahore) and Omaima Sohail (Karachi)

Spinners: Anosha Nasir (Karachi), Momina Riasat (Abbottabad)

Pacers: Lubna Behram (Hunza), Neha Sharmin Nadeem (Karachi), Syeda Masooma Jafri (Karachi), Waheeda Akhtar (Lahore)

Non-travelling reserves: Zunash Abdul Sattar (Lahore), Maham Anees (Islamabad), Amber Kainat (Lahore) and Ayesha Bilal (Lahore)