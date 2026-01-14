Pakistan Women's squads announced for South Africa tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board has today unveiled the ODI and T20I squads of the Pakistan Women’s team for the upcoming tour to South Africa starting 10 February in Potchefstroom.

Fast bowling all-rounder Fatima Sana will continue to lead the side in both the formats as Pakistan build towards the ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2026 in June.

Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, and Tasmia Rubab are part of both the squads, while uncapped batter Saira Jabeen and right-arm fast bowler Humna Bilal have earned their maiden T20I call-ups.

Opening batters Ayesha and Gull along with left-arm pacer Tasmia and wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi have been called up to the 15-member ODI squad after missing out on the ODI World Cup selection.

Diana Baig, Najiha, Sadaf Shamas and Syeda Aroob Shah are just part of the 50-over squad, while Humna, Saira, Tuba Hassan and Eyman Fatima are in the T20I squad only.

During the tour, mentor Wahab Riaz will be assisted by a seasoned set of coaches including Imran Farhat (batting coach), Umaid Asif (fast bowling coach), Abdur Rehman (spin bowling coach) and Abdul Majeed (fielding coach).

The pre-series training camp will commence from Sunday, 1 February at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi.

The T20Is will be played in Potchefstroom, Benoni and Kimberley from 10 to 16 February with all being day-night fixtures. Pakistan will warm up for the ODI series with a 50-over game at Kimberley followed by the three ODIs at Bloemfontein, Centurion and Durban from 22 February to 1 March.

The second ODI will begin in the afternoon and will also be played under lights, while the warm-up, first and the third ODI will be day games.

Pakistan Women’s team is set to return to South Africa for a bilateral series after January 2021, when they took part in a three-match ODI series in Durban. In February 2023, Pakistan took part in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa and played their matches in Cape Town and Paarl.

T20I squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza (wicket- keeper), Humna Bilal, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Sidra Amin, Tasmia Rubab, and Tuba Hassan

ODI Squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Tasmia Rubab

Player support personnel: Wahab Riaz (mentor), Imran Farhat (batting coach), Umaid Asif (fast bowling coach), Abdur Rehman (spin bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Moeen (strength & conditioning coach), Waleed Ahmad (performance analyst), Ayesha Ashar (Team manager), Tehreem Sumbal (physiotherapist) and Raza Rashid Kitchlew (media manager)

Pakistan Women’s tour of South Africa Schedule: (10 February to 1 March)

1st T20I – 10 February – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom (day/night)

2nd T20I – 13 February – Willowmoore Park, Benoni (day/night)

3rd T20I – 16 February – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley (day/night)

50-over warm-up match – 19 February – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley (day)

1st ODI – 22 February – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (day)

2nd ODI – 25 February – SuperSport Park, Centurion (day/night)

3rd ODI – 1 March – Kingsmead Stadium, Durban (day)