Pakistan won't allow its airspace to be used against Iran: FO

Islamabad: Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s long-standing position of not permitting its territory or airspace to be used against Iran, stressing that Islamabad remains committed to regional peace and stability.

Addressing his weekly press briefing, Andrabi said Pakistan is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Iran and continuously assessing the regional developments. He stressed that Pakistan seeks a peaceful resolution to the Iran-related issues.

“As a neighbouring, friendly, and brotherly country, Pakistan wants a peaceful solution to the situation in Iran,” he said, adding that Islamabad is confident the Iranian nation will successfully overcome the challenges with wisdom and resilience.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has previously played a role in facilitating dialogue on Iran’s nuclear negotiations.

He also noted that a travel advisory has been issued in view of the prevailing situation in Iran, adding that the situation has deteriorated due to the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

The spokesperson also informed that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Recent developments in the Middle East were discussed.

Andrabi said the prime minister appreciated Qatar’s constructive and proactive role in promoting peace, dialogue, and mediation across the region, and acknowledged Doha’s efforts to defuse tensions through diplomatic means. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Tehran has warned neighbouring countries hosting U.S. troops that it would retaliate against American bases if Washington carries out threats to intervene in protests in Iran, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Three diplomats said some personnel had been advised to leave the main U.S. air base in the region, although there were no immediate signs of a large-scale evacuation of troops as took place in the hours before an Iranian missile attack last year.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to intervene in support of protesters in Iran, where a rights group said 2,600 people have been killed in recent days in a crackdown on one of the biggest ever protest movements against clerical rule.

According to an Israeli assessment, Trump has decided to intervene, although the scope and timing of this action remains unclear, an Israeli official said.