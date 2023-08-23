PM Kakar says Pakistan won’t surrender to extremism, radicalization

KARACHI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has vowed to continue the fight against terrorists by emphatically stating that Pakistan will not surrender to radicalization, extremism and intolerance under any circumstances.

Talking to the media persons in Karachi on Wednesday, he said Pakistan is our homeland and we will take it forward as per our own plan.

Alluding to the martyrdom of the security personnel in Waziristan yesterday, the caretaker prime minister said that the acts of terrorism cannot weaken our resolve in the fight against terrorism.

He said those behind such acts mistakenly believe that the war on terrorism will exhaust us. He clarified that wars are not fought by individuals but by nations.

PM Kakar emphasized that we will neither forget the sacrifices of our martyrs nor refrain from making further sacrifices in the war on terrorism.

Expressing the nation’s firm resolve, the caretaker premier said we will relentlessly pursue the terrorists.

While assuring to meet the requirements of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the security personnel do not offer their services or sacrifices for the sake of any remuneration. He emphasized that respect and honor for their service constitute their true reward.

Caretaker PM Kakar strongly abhorred the terrorist acts and suicide attacks, saying we are not scared of them. He said we will continue to fight against these misguided elements and they will be taken to task as per the law.