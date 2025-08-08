Pakistan workers’ remittances surge 7.4% in July 2025, total $3.2bn

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan received $3.2 billion in workers’ remittances during July 2025, reflecting a 7.4% year-on-year increase, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday.

According to the central bank, the inflows were primarily sourced from major overseas employment destinations, with the highest contributions coming from Saudi Arabia (US$823.7 million), United Arab Emirates (US$665.2 million), United Kingdom (US$450.4 million) and United States of America (US$269.6 million), SBP added.

The rise in remittances marks a positive start to FY2025–26, offering crucial support to Pakistan’s external account and foreign exchange reserves.

SBP noted that policy efforts to encourage formal remittance channels and increased use of digital transfer platforms have contributed to the continued growth in inflows.

Earlier, ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s trade deficit widened to $2.75 billion in July 2025, marking a 16.02% increase compared to June 2025, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Pakistan’s exports also witnessed an increase of 16.91 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year (July) as compared to the corresponding month of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Wednesday.

According to PBS data, the exports in July (FY2025-26) were recorded at $2.697 billion as compared to the exports of $2.307 billion in July (FY2024-25).

The imports during July 2025 also increased by 29.25 percent and were recorded at $5.449 billion against the imports of $4.216 billion in last July.