Pakistan Zindabad: Celebs mark 75th Independence Day with patriotic posts

The nation celebrates 75th Independence Day today (Saturday) with renewed resolve to work with the spirit of the Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salutes in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salutes in the provincial headquarters. Fireworks lit up the night skies, trumpets blared and bikers and cars adorned with national flags packed major roads and avenues in cities to celebrate Independence Day.

Celebs, including Humayun Saeed, Shaan Shahid, Saba Qamar, Ayeza Khan, Resham, Nimra Khan etc., also took to social media to share patriotic messages and wish their fellow countrymen in Pakistan on this special day.

 

 

