Pakistan Zindabad: Celebs mark 75th Independence Day with patriotic posts

The nation celebrates 75th Independence Day today (Saturday) with renewed resolve to work with the spirit of the Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salutes in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salutes in the provincial headquarters. Fireworks lit up the night skies, trumpets blared and bikers and cars adorned with national flags packed major roads and avenues in cities to celebrate Independence Day.

Celebs, including Humayun Saeed, Shaan Shahid, Saba Qamar, Ayeza Khan, Resham, Nimra Khan etc., also took to social media to share patriotic messages and wish their fellow countrymen in Pakistan on this special day.

Happy Independence Day! 🇵🇰🤍 — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) August 13, 2021

My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness.

Happy Independence Day!!!

Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/FbE3FWjfd3 — Juggun Kazim (@JuggunKazim) August 14, 2021

Azadee Mubarak Pakistan 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/5kTk8C9Cc4 — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) August 13, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therealresham (@therealresham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimra Khan 🧿 (@nimrakhan_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikaal Zulfiqar (@mikaalzulfiqar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adeel Husain (@adeelhusain78)