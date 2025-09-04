Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increase by $38.7 million: SBP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves increased by US$38.7 million and were recorded at $19.65 billion on a weekly basis as of August 29, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to the central bank, Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased by US$28 million to reach US$14.3 billion.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$5.35 billion after an increase of $13.5 million

“During the week ended on 29-Aug-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$28 million to US$14,302.5 million,” it said.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its positive streak with its benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 463.85 points, a positive change of 0.30 percent as compared to the last trading day.

The KSE-100 Index of the PSX closed at 152,665.72 points against 152,201.88 points on Wednesday, the last trading day.

During Thursday’s trading session, the KSE-100 Index surpassed the record-high level of 153,000, gaining over 1,000 points. It peaked at 153,411 points before pulling back slightly to close at 152,665.

The price of shares was Rs 46.053 billion, down from Rs 51.308 billion on the previous trading day, while a total of 954,327,333 shares were traded during the day, compared to 1,043,232,122 shares the day before.

Of the 480 firms that traded their shares on the stock exchange, 208 made money and 240 lost money, while the share prices of 32 companies stayed the same.