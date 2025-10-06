Pakistani activist of Gaza Sumud Flotilla returns home: reports

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah, a participant of the Gaza Sumud Flotilla, has safely returned to Pakistan, while efforts continue for the secure release of ex-Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, who remains in Israeli custody.

According to reports, Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah arrived in Islamabad from Doha, where he was given a warm welcome upon arrival at the airport.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office confirmed that Pakistan is actively pursuing the safe release of Senator Mushtaq Ahmad from Israeli detention, maintaining contact with international partners. The spokesperson added that the senator is safe and in good health.

It may be recalled that Israel has released 137 activists of the Sumud Flotilla, including 36 Turkish nationals.

The released activists were warmly received upon their arrival in Istanbul. However, several social workers — including Senator Mushtaq Ahmad and other Pakistani nationals — remain in Israeli custody.

Released human rights activists revealed that they were subjected to severe torture, humiliation, and inhumane treatment by Israeli forces during detention.

They stated that soldiers unleashed dogs on detainees, deprived them of sleep, and inflicted brutal physical and psychological torture in prison cells. “If this is how we were treated, one can only imagine the atrocities Palestinians endure,” one activist said.

Turkish journalist Ersin Celik also reported that Israeli occupation forces treated the flotilla volunteers with extreme cruelty.

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg was reportedly dragged on the ground, beaten, and forced to kiss the Israeli flag.

The released activists have urged the international community to take decisive action against Israel’s inhumane practices and ensure the immediate release of all detained volunteers.