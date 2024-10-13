Pakistani airlines soon to resume flights to UK, EU and US

KARACHI: Pakistan’s aviation sector is set to undergo a significant transformation, with the potential reinstatement of direct flights to the UK and EU soon, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The UK Department for Transport (DfT) is expected to send a safety team to Pakistan for an assessment, possibly followed by a security team evaluation of major airports in the country.

This move could pave the way for Pakistani-origin airlines such as PIA and Airblue to resume flights to the United Kingdom (UK).

Once these assessments are successfully completed, airlines like Serene Air might also get clearance for direct flights to Europe.

This development is critical for the EU’s decision on lifting the ban on Pakistani airlines.

The EU clearance would not only restore flights but also prompt the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to reconsider Pakistan’s aviation category.

Currently, Pakistan remains downgraded to Category 2 after the EU ban, but a successful EU reassessment could lead to an upgrade to Category 1, allowing Pakistani airlines to expand their international operations, including potential routes to the U.S.

To ensure this progress, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) must adhere strictly to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and UK safety and security standards.

This comprehensive compliance across the aviation industry is crucial for lifting current restrictions and ensuring future growth in international flight operations.

If all these regulatory requirements are met, next year could see a revival of direct flights from Pakistani airlines to the UK, EU, and possibly the U.S., marking a major milestone for Pakistan’s aviation industry.