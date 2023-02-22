Pakistani American receives American Engineering Award 

Rizwan Siddiqi, PE, President and CEO of EBA Engineering, Inc. (EBA), has received the American Council of Engineering Companies/Maryland (ACEC/MD) 2023 Community Service Award. Siddiqi accepted the award at a banquet held at Baltimore’s historic Garrett-Jacobs Mansion.

Siddiqi has worked tirelessly to support his community, state, and profession and has held leadership positions for a variety of community and professional associations. He is currently serving a 3-year term on the Maryland Transportation Commission. He is an inaugural member of DC Water’s Business Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council, and he is also an Advisory Board member for the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of the District of Columbia.

In 2019, Siddiqi was elected as president of the American Council of Engineering Companies/Metro Washington (ACEC/MW).

In 2011, Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley appointed Siddiqi as the Commissioner for the Maryland Higher Education Commission; he was reappointed by Governor Larry Hogan in June 2018 and served his term until December 2019. In 2008, he was appointed by Governor O’Malley to serve on the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Task Force to create a statewide plan to maintain Maryland’s competitive knowledge-based economy.

In 2013, recognizing his environmental stewardship, Howard County Executive Ken Ulman appointed Siddiqi to serve on the Environmental Sustainability Board. He was instrumental in implementing several countywide initiatives focused on enhanced sustainability to benefit current and future county residents. In 2015, he was appointed by Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman to serve as co-chair of the Howard County Energy Task Force

He previously served on the board of directors of a nonprofit organization, Howard EcoWorks, that is responsible for youth development through environmental projects. He also currently serves as president of TAT USA, a nonprofit organization that supports educational projects across the globe.

As past president and current chair of the United Maryland Muslim Council, Siddiqi has helped enhance the quality of life for citizens through food drives, educational training programs, environmental cleanup projects, candidate forums, and interfaith activities.

In 2016, he served on the Commission to Modernize State Procurement, created by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to improve the state’s procurement process and increase efficiency. Siddiqi received a Community Service Award from Governor O’Malley in 2012 to recognize his leadership and service to the community.

Siddiqi is a licensed professional engineer in Maryland and the District of Columbia. He holds a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from Virginia Tech and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology in Lahore, Pakistan.

