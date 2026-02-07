Pakistani astronauts shortlisted for China’s space mission

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has achieved a major milestone in the country’s Human Spaceflight Programme with the successful completion of the secondary phase of astronaut candidate selection, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to ISPR, following an initial screening process conducted in Pakistan, two candidates have been shortlisted after undergoing comprehensive medical, psychological and aptitude evaluations at the Astronauts Centre of China (ACC), in line with international human spaceflight standards.

The shortlisted candidates will undertake advanced astronaut training for six months at ACC. Upon completion of training, one candidate will be selected for a spaceflight mission aboard the Chinese Space Station (CSS), scheduled for October or November 2026.

This cooperation is anchored on the bilateral “Astronaut Cooperation Agreement”, signed in February 2025, under the leadership of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, whose vision and support were instrumental in enabling Pakistan’s participation in human spaceflight.

This landmark initiative also reflects the strong support of the Government of the People’s Republic of China, which selected Pakistan as the first foreign partner in its astronaut programme, ISPR added.

The arrangement is part of the medium-term planning and cooperation framework under China’s space station program.

Earlier, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) spokesperson stated that the preparations for the secondary selection phase are already underway, including training programs, instructional materials, equipment setup, and logistical arrangements for the astronauts’ daily needs during the training period.

During the flight, the astronaut will not only participate in routine space station operations but will also conduct scientific experiments on behalf of Pakistan, the CMSA spokesperson added.

This collaboration marks a historic milestone in the Pakistan-China partnership and underscores their growing cooperation in science, technology, and space exploration.