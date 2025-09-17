Pakistani companies get beef export orders from China worth million of Rupees

Islamabad: Pakistani meat demand specially beef has surged substantially in China as Pakistani companies have gotten orders worth millions of rupees, ARY News reported.

A Pakistani company, the organic meat company has informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) regarding placement of orders from China.

The company has received an order of staggering worth of 7.5 million US dollar from China.

In its letter to the PSX, the company apprised that Pakistan will export frozen boneless beef to China in the hiatus of one year.

The agreement with China on the beef export has been brokered under the framework of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the letter stated.

The letter reads that the demand of halal protein products are continuously rising in Chinese market.

Pakistani company will export the frozen boneless beef to China meeting all international standards, the letter added.