Pakistani-Canadian citizen tortured by influential persons

Gujrat: A Pakistani-Canadian citizen has been tortured by influential persons in Punjab’s Gujrat city over children’s fight, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A case was lodged at the Rehmania police station following Pakistani-Canadian citizen’s torture by influential persons. Police also made three arrests in the case.

Police said that the Pakistani origin Canadian citizen was abducted and tortured after a minor fight between children. A video was also posted on social media which went viral.

The investigation officials said that the abductee Qaiser and the accused made a compromise, however, the victim nominated five more men in the case.

Police said that arrests of other nominated persons will be made soon.

A few days ago, a 14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

In June, a Pakistani origin Canadian citizen had been killed during a robbery bid near the Nazimabad Board Office.

He had visited Nazimabad to purchase items for underprivileged children during the Eid season. A case had been registered for the murder of a Canadian citizen who was killed in Karachi’s board office area for resisting robbery.

According to the details, a murder case of a Canadian citizen in Karachi has been registered at Paposh Nagar Police Station. The First Information Report (FIR) has been filed on the complaint of the deceased’s sister, charging the accused with murder and other relevant sections.

The FIR stated that the deceased, identified Amin Alvi, arrived Karachi from Canada the day before and took some neighborhood children for Eid shopping when two unidentified armed assailants on a motorcycle intercept him near Paposh Nagar railway crossing.

According to the details mentioned in the FIR, the accused attempted to rob the deceased, Amin Alvi. However, Amin Alvi courageously resisted the robbery, leading the accused to open fire.

As soon as the deceased’s sister received the information, she hurriedly arrived at the hospital, only to find her brother’s lifeless body in the morgue.