Pakistani celebrities extend Eidul Fitr greetings

Eidul Fitr is being celebrated with full zeal and traditional fervour across the country.

Like everyone, celebs are also celebrating the auspicious occasion and number of Pakistani stars came forth extending Eid greetings to their fans on social media.

Amongst them are Saboor Ali, Ayeza Khan, Iqra Aziz, Hira Mani, Sarah Khan, Asim Azhar and other leading stars of the film and TV industry.

Take a look at how celebrities are commemorating Eidul Fitr this year:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Also Read: Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr without COVID-19 restrictions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq)

Eid Mubarak — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) May 3, 2022

Eid Mubarak Everyone….praying that we all have a blessed Eid. Hoping for more love, compassion, acceptance, kindness & tolerance. pic.twitter.com/aGfiIev09e — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) May 3, 2022

Eid Mubarak, everyone!

No stock photos, only fruit chaat realness. pic.twitter.com/z3h3NMC2Jk — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) May 3, 2022

Comments