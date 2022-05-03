Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Pakistani celebrities extend Eidul Fitr greetings

Eidul Fitr is being celebrated with full zeal and traditional fervour across the country.

Like everyone, celebs are also celebrating the auspicious occasion and number of Pakistani stars came forth extending Eid greetings to their fans on social media.

Amongst them are Saboor Ali, Ayeza Khan, Iqra Aziz, Hira Mani, Sarah Khan, Asim Azhar and other leading stars of the film and TV industry.

Take a look at how celebrities are commemorating Eidul Fitr this year:

 

 

