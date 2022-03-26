Pakistani comic fan and his ‘Marvel-lous’ collection

It looked like a normal room from the outside until the door was opened. The soon I entered the room I felt like a 7-year old boy who always wanted to have his favourite superhero action figures in his room.

It took me a while to realize that I am a grown-up adult whose hobbies have changed by the time, but the guy who collected the coolest comic statues surrounded by me is still fulfilling his childhood dream even after becoming a father of two.

The 38-year old, Aurangzeb Marri is a die-hard comic fan from Karachi, who not only collect valuable comic statues but also visits international comic cons with his kids.

“I used to collect cheap action figures when I was young as it was nearly impossible to buy these expensive statues at that age”.

“I never liked statues until I ordered one for myself but eight years back when I get my first-ever comic statue which was ‘Lobo’ it blew my mind and to date, I keep hunting for the latest statutes,” he said.

Collecting action figures and other collectables may seem childish for many people but for those who pursue the hobby, collecting figurines is for any age that requires passion and commitment, just like any other hobby in the world.

“I proudly call myself one of the unique collectors in Pakistan and I am blessed that my family especially my wife supports my passion. She knows that I love Superman the most, which is why I have collected every variant of it and recently I acquired its black variant which is gifted by my wife” he added.

Zoya, (Aurangzeb’s wife) who doesn’t differentiate between Marvel and DC said that she does not care what people think about his husband’s passion if he (Aurangzeb) is happy nothing else matters.

Emotional Value

Aurangzeb said that whenever he feels stressed, he spends time with his statues rearranging or cleaning them which makes him feel relaxed.

“All of them (statues) are very close to my heart, God forbid if earthquake hits I’ll try to save them after my family,” he said humorously.

