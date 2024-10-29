Pakistani companies participate in Beautyworld Middle East trade exhibition

The 28th edition of Beautyworld Middle East opened today at the World Trade Centre in Dubai, from October 28 to October 30, 2024.

Over 1,900 exhibitors from 60 countries are attending this event.

With more than 250 new exhibitors, around 70,000 industry professionals, including many from Pakistan, are joining.

Importers, salon owners, and spa operators are exploring new products and participating in master classes on various beauty techniques.

Pavilions from countries such as China, Italy, Japan, Korea, Turkey, and the US are showcasing their products in fragrances, cosmetics, skincare, beauty tech, personal care, hair, nails, and salon supplies.

Other companies like Montis Pvt. Ltd., Noorani & Co., and Zaki Industries are also participating under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, on Monday visited Pakistan Pavilion at the Beauty World Middle East 2024 and lauded the contribution of Pakistani exhibitors for introducing innovative and high-quality products to the region.

Ambassador Tirmizi said that participation of Pakistani companies at the exhibition marked an important step in promoting Pakistan’s beauty and personal care products on a global scale

The Consul General commended the Pakistani exhibitors for their commitment to product diversification and market expansion.