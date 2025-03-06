Six Pakistani companies to exhibit at Intertextile Shanghai Expo Spring 2025

The Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics and Yarn Expo Spring 2025 will take place from 11-13 March 2025 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China.

More than 3,000 exhibitors from 25 countries gather at Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics, showcasing diverse textile innovations. Sustainability takes center stage, with recycled materials and bio-based fibers gaining traction. The fair spotlights functional sustainability, featuring the Econogy Hub and Functional Lab.

Over 560 exhibitors will showcase at Asia’s top yarn and fiber trade fair, with suppliers from 13 countries, including Pakistan, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, Türkiye, the UAE, the UK, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. This year’s event highlights eco-friendly cotton yarns, recycled fibers, and more, with dedicated zones and a dynamic fringe program.

06 leading Pakistani companies—Azgard Nine, Kohinoor Mills, Mahmood Textile Mills, and Sapphire Diamond—will showcase a diverse range of high-quality fabrics. Additionally, Din Industries and Xiamen Naseem will highlight their premium yarn offerings, further emphasizing Pakistan’s excellence in the textile industry.