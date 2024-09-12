Cop guarding polio team martyred in Bannu

BANNU: A policeman guarding polio team was martyred in a firing incident near a migrant camp in Bannu, ARY News reported.

As per details, the martyred cop Nur Alam, a resident of the Kamchashmi area of Domail was deployed with a polio team.

Following the killing of the cop, police personnel staged a protest along with citizens and traders at Abdusattar Shah Bukhari Chowk.

Later, police officials, including the DPO, SP, and DSP, arrived at the scene to negotiate with the protesters. The protesters demanded that the culprits be brought to justice and threatened to continue their protest if their demands were not met.

The police officials asked the protesters to end their demonstration and assured them that the culprits would be apprehended within an hour.

Earlier this week, at least two cops injured in attack on police vehicle escorting polio team in South Waziristan.

READ: Anti-polio drive to kick off tomorrow across Pakistan

The police officials stated that the incident occurred in Wana when the police vehicle was on duty with polio team, injuring three including two cops.

It is worth mentioning here that yesterday Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif launched a special anti-polio campaign to ensure complete eradication of polio from the country.

The prime minister initiated the polio campaign across 115 districts of the country, during which 30 million children under the age of five will be vaccinated against this debilitating disease.

From September 9 to 15, some 286,000 polio workers will go door-to-door to administer polio drops to the children.