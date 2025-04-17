Pakistani delegation to arrive in Washington for IMF, WB talks on April 20

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani delegation, led by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, will arrive in Washington on April 20 to participate in the meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, ARY New reported.

As per details, the delegation, which includes the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and other senior officials, will engage in discussions with IMF and World Bank representatives during the meetings, scheduled from April 21 to 26.

According to diplomatic sources, the finance minister will hold meetings with officials from the U.S. State Department, members of Congress, and potential investors. Arrangements have also been made for off-the-record discussions with US media.

The minister will highlight investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in the minerals sector, during talks with U.S. investors.

Additionally, the finance minister will address tariffs imposed on Pakistan by the Trump administration and provide a briefing to the IMF and World Bank on Pakistan’s improving economic situation, emphasizing the country’s efforts to stabilize and grow its economy.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting to discuss the US tariffs on Pakistani goods and decided to send a delegation to hold talks with the US administration.

The delegation will discuss the tariffs and trade relations with the United States.

The PM directed to include prominent businessmen and exporters in the delegation.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan decades old business relations with the United States adding that his government intends to further strengthen trade partnership with Washington.

