Pakistani delegation to attend 90th Interpol General Assembly in New Delhi

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani delegation headed by the director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will attend the 90th Interpol General Assembly session in the Indian capital New Delhi, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that a Pakistani delegation will visit New Delhi to attend the annual conference of the International Criminal Police Organization commonly known as Interpol which facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.

The Pakistani delegation will be headed by FIA DG Mohsin Hassan Butt while the Interpol Director Malik Sikandar Hayat is also among the members.

The 90th INTERPOL General Assembly will be held in New Delhi from October 18 to 21. It was learnt that both officers have departed for New Delhi to attend the 90th INTERPOL General Assembly.

What is Interpol GA?

According to Interpol’s website, the General Assembly is INTERPOL’s supreme governing body, comprising representatives from each of our member countries. It meets once a year and each session lasts around four days.

It meets once a year and takes all the major decisions affecting general policy, the resources needed for international cooperation, working methods, finances and programmes of activities. These decisions are in the form of resolutions.

This year, the General Assembly will meet for its 90th session in New Delhi, India. The agenda is expected to include presentations, workshops and discussions on the following subjects:

Different panels will look at topical policing initiatives. This will include:

Financial crime and anti-corruption, which are at the heart of other crimes;

Cybercrime, which touches of many aspects of life today;

Crimes against children, which attack the most vulnerable in our society;

Our new I-Familia database which uses family DNA matching to identify missing persons.

Executive Committee Elections

Moreover, the General Assembly will elect new members to the Executive Committee as the incumbents end their mandate. This year, two posts are up for election: the vice-president for Europe, and the delegate for Africa, according to the official website.

Interpol’s Centenary

In 2023, INTERPOL will celebrate 100 years since the founding of the International Criminal Police Commission, which then became INTERPOL in 1956. A series of activities are planned to raise awareness of the role of international policing; past, present and future.

Partnerships

This panel will discuss how multi-stakeholder strategic partnerships can support law enforcement across the world to face the challenges in global security.

In the 90th Interpol General Assembly, different workshops will look at technology, innovation and global financial crime, giving participants the chance to share ideas in smaller groups.

