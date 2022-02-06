Pakistani diaspora observes Kashmir Solidarity Day in Madrid

MADRID: Pakistani diaspora in Madrid observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day in Madrid on February 5 by arranging a peaceful demonstration at Madrid city centre to reiterate their resolve to stand by Kashmiri brethren against Indian oppression.

The participants were holding placards and banners condemning the atrocities and human rights violations being carried out by the occupying forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

They apprised the common public that people of IIOJK are being deprived of their globally-recognized fundamental right to self-determination. The protestors urged the world must take immediate notice of the Indian brutalities on innocent Kashmiri people.

Participants pressed the need to grant the right to self-determination to the people of IIOJK under the spirit of the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

