Pakistani diaspora must unite to promote national interests

The Pakistani diaspora, comprising millions of individuals living abroad, has long been a vital ambassador for Pakistan’s culture, values, and interests globally.

However, some segments of the diaspora are becoming increasingly polarized, prioritizing political affiliations or external agendas over Pakistan’s broader interests.

This polarization has led to consequences, including a growing disconnect with domestic populations, the dissemination of divisive narratives, and the undermining of Pakistan’s international standing. The diaspora’s divided or oppositional stance towards their own state tarnishes the nation’s image and credibility on global platforms.

The diaspora must champion a unified vision of progress to regain its role as a bridge between Pakistan and the world, fostering mutual respect and understanding. This requires moving away from narrow political agendas that undermine their credibility and harm Pakistan’s national interests.

Ultimately, the Pakistani diaspora has the power to shape the global perception of Pakistan. By promoting unity and a shared vision, they can help strengthen Pakistan’s international standing and foster a more positive image of the country worldwide.