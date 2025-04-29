Pakistani diplomats harassed at Attari Border amid return from India

Staff members of the Pakistani diplomats’ mission in India were reportedly harassed by Indian officials and media while returning to Pakistan via the Attari border.

According to sources, the harassment occurred when the Pakistani diplomatic personnel, along with their families, reached the border crossing.

Indian officials allegedly confiscated their passports, and the diplomats were subjected to verbal abuse and intimidation in the presence of Indian military and police personnel.

Indian media representatives also reportedly acted aggressively towards the Pakistani diplomats, further escalating tensions at the scene.

This group was part of a planned drawdown, as Pakistan has officially reduced the size of its diplomatic staff in India from 55 to 30. The returning officials and their families are now permanently relocating to Pakistan.

This incident follows another troubling event that occurred just a day earlier—on Sunday—when the Pakistani High Commission in London was targeted by an Indian-origin extremist.

According to the Metropolitan Police in Kingston and Chelsea, 41-year-old Ankit has been charged with criminal damage related to the attack.

These events have raised fresh concerns about the safety of Pakistani diplomatic personnel abroad and the increasing aggressiveness of Indian-linked actors toward Pakistan’s foreign missions.