Pakistani Embassy and Consulates suspend services in UAE

ABU DHABI: The Pakistani Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the suspension of all consular and embassy services until March 3, citing precautionary measures amid escalating regional tensions, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the move comes after recent military strikes by the United States (U.S) and Israel on Iran, followed by Iran’s retaliatory attacks across the Gulf, which reportedly targeted airports, military installations, ports, and hotels. These developments have heightened concerns over the safety of foreign nationals, prompting the Pakistani Embassy to act swiftly.

In its statement, the Pakistani Embassy emphasized that the decision was taken to safeguard the Pakistani community in the UAE. Citizens have been urged to follow local authorities’ instructions, avoid crowded public places, and stay updated through official channels.

Officials in Abu Dhabi and Dubai confirmed that the resumption of consular services will be announced once the security situation stabilizes. The Embassy assured the public that the safety and welfare of Pakistani nationals remain a top priority, and that all necessary precautions are being implemented to ensure their protection.

Iran-Israel war causes worst air travel disruptions

Earlier, following the Iran-Israel war, the airspace across 10 countries was shut down, disrupting thousands of flights and leaving hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded.

According to a spokesperson for the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, the airspace of Iran, Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Syria has been completely closed.

The spokesperson added that the airspace of the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and Jordan also remains closed to flight operations.

Airports across the UAE, including those in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, will remain shut until this afternoon, the spokesperson said.

However, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that Pakistan’s airspace is fully open and safe for all types of flight operations.

Key transit airports, including Dubai – the world’s busiest international hub – and Abu Dhabi in the UAE, and Doha in Qatar, were shut or severely restricted as much of the region’s airspace remained closed.

Earlier, Dubai International Airport sustained damage during Iran’s retaliatory attacks, while airports in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait were also hit.

Dubai and neighbouring Doha sit at the crossroads of east-west air travel, funnelling long-haul traffic between Europe and Asia through tightly scheduled networks of connecting flights.

With those hubs idle, aircraft and crews remained stranded out of position, disrupting airline schedules worldwide.

“It’s the sheer volume of people and the complexity,” said UK-based aviation analyst John Strickland.