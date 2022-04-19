Pakistani engineers all set to light up the sky

A group of young entrepreneurs from Karachi is all set to launch Pakistan’s first drones show company that will help brands and companies to market their business in a very unique way.

Wajih Siddqui and his friends have been working on this idea for two years and they have finally build a fleet of hundred drones that fly in a choreographed formation.

“Making such drones is not as much hard as controlling them, it takes a lot of time in programming and to make animations,” Wajih said.

Although the idea of drone shows was made famous at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo but it’s still new and fascinate the viewers.

Comments