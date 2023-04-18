Pakistani envoy to Kabul returns, months after assassination attempt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Chargé d’Affaires (CdA) to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani has returned to Kabul more than four months after he survived an assassination attempt, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Pakistan’s head of the diplomatic mission in Kabul was immediately evacuated after the country’s embassy came under attack, leaving one security guard critically injured.

The gun attack was carried out at a time when Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani was walking in the garden of Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul.

An embassy official said a lone attacker “came behind the cover of houses and started firing,” but that the ambassador and other staff were safe.

Islamic State (IS) Khorasan Province claimed the attack was carried by two of its members armed with “medium and sniper weapons” and was targeting the ambassador and his guards who were present at the courtyard of the embassy.

Later in February, a Pakistani delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif visited Kabul for talks with officials of the interim Afghan government on security-related matters.

The delegation met with the acting deputy prime minister of Afghanistan Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The delegation included Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan, and Kabul mission head Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani.

