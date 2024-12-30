Pakistani female pilot, Indian passenger die in UAE plane crash

DUBAI: A Pakistani female pilot and an Indian passenger were killed when their light aircraft crashed in a tragic incident in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The incident took place off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah city where a light aircraft of Jazirah Aviation Club crashed into the sea, leaving two people on board dead, gulf media reported.

The deceased were identified as a female pilot and an Indian passenger 26-year-old Indian doctor Sulaymaan Al Majid.

UAE Civil Aviation Authority said that the female pilot was a 26-year-old Pakistani national but it didn’t provide further details.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from near the beach. An inquiry has been launched into the incident to ascertain the cause of the fatal incident.

The Jazirah Aviation Club operates the flights for recreational purposes and the passenger Dr Sulaymaan Al Majid had hired the aircraft for sightseeing in UAE.

Yesterday the deadliest air accident ever in South Korea killed 179 people, when an airliner belly-landed and skidded off the end of the runway, erupting in a fireball as it slammed into a wall at Muan International Airport.

Jeju Air flight 7C2216, arriving from the Thai capital Bangkok with 175 passengers and six crew on board, was attempting to land shortly after 9 a.m. (0000 GMT) at the airport in the south of the country, South Korea’s transport ministry said.

Two crew members survived and were being treated for injuries.

The deadliest air accident on South Korean soil was also the worst involving a South Korean airline in nearly three decades, according to the transport ministry.

The twin-engine Boeing 737-800 was seen in local media video skidding down the runway with no visible landing gear before crashing into navigation equipment and a wall in an explosion of flames and debris.

“Only the tail part retains a little bit of shape, and the rest of (the plane) looks almost impossible to recognise,” Muan fire chief Lee Jung-hyun told a press briefing.