Pakistani firms to participate in Automechanika Tashkent 2024

Automechanika Tashkent 2024 will take place from October 23 to 25 for the first time at the CAEx exhibition complex, the largest in Central Asia.

This event is an important platform for anyone interested in the automotive industry, including spare parts, equipment, and vehicle maintenance products.

The exhibition will cover over 10,000 square meters and feature more than 400 companies from around the globe, including Germany, Italy, Korea, Malaysia, China, Turkey, and India.

Osaka Batteries is thrilled to represent Pakistan at Automechanika Tashkent 2024, showcasing its amazing range of products and cutting-edge production techniques.

Ten exciting sections will highlight different parts of the automotive industry, including parts and accessories, logistics, and new technologies.

Over 12,000 visitors are expected, including industry professionals, major company representatives, and car enthusiasts.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, explore the latest developments, and engage in a variety of events. This is a significant event for the automotive sector in Uzbekistan, providing a chance to experience innovations and advancements in the industry.

For further information please visit our website: https://automechanika.uz/eng

Picture Caption: Automechanika Tashkent to Make Its Debut in Uzbekistan from October 23-25, 2024