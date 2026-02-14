Pakistani forces seize liquor, drugs worth Rs20bn in Arabian Sea

KARACHI: Pakistan’s security forces have seized drugs and liquor worth more than Rs20 billion from a vessel during a joint maritime intelligence-based operation in the Arabian Sea, according to a statement issued on Saturday by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA).

The operation reflected close coordination among the Pakistan Navy (PN), Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC), and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF Sindh).

Acting on intelligence, authorities intercepted and boarded a stateless vessel. A detailed search resulted in the recovery of over 1,300 kilograms of hashish along with a large quantity of illicit liquor concealed on board, allegedly intended for illegal distribution.

The statement said the operation’s success was made possible through timely intelligence sharing, real-time coordination, and seamless execution by the participating agencies.

The seized contraband carries an estimated street value of over Rs20 billion and marks a significant blow to narcotics trafficking and smuggling networks operating in the region.

The confiscated items have been formally handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (Sindh) for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The operation underscores the strong coordination among Pakistan’s maritime and law enforcement agencies and reaffirms their commitment to combating smuggling, protecting national maritime boundaries, and enhancing regional security.