Cybersecurity and data protection infrastructure startup Securiti AI, founded by Pakistani-based entrepreneur Rehan Jalil, has been sold to data-resilience firm Veeam for about $1.7 billion. This deal, which integrates Securiti’s data security and AI governance tools into Veeam’s product offerings, signifies a major successful exit for a Pakistani founder.

Pakistani founder’s AI firm Securiti AI creates tools that help companies find, secure, and control their data in cloud services and applications. Their main product, the Data Command Center, helps manage privacy, regulatory compliance, and security for data used in AI. Veeam believes that adding these tools will enhance its ability to protect business data as more companies begin using AI.

As part of the deal, Rehan Jalil, the founder and CEO of Securiti AI, will take an important role at Veeam as the President of Security and AI once the deal is finalized. The transaction involves both cash and company shares, and it is expected to be completed later this year after all necessary approvals.

Companies are urgently seeking tools that ensure AI systems use the correct data, protect privacy, and follow regulations; this demand is helping push up the value of firms that provide those services, such as Securiti AI.

This Pakistani founder’s AI firm sale is lauded by the Pakistani tech community as a big success story, showcasing the growing influence of Pakistani talent in Silicon Valley and beyond. Rehan Jalil, with his extensive background in cloud security, established Securiti to address the secure utilization of data in the era of AI.

Veeam says it will continue to sell Securiti’s products and will work to add Securiti’s privacy, governance, and AI-trust features into Veeam’s backup and recovery offerings. The companies say the merged products will enable customers to accelerate safe AI adoption while keeping data safeguarded and recoverable.