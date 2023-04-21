Long-eared baby goat Simba dies in Pakistan

KARACHI: The renowned baby goat “Simba” famous for his extraordinarily elongated ears has left the community and his owner Muhammad Hassan Narejo in mourning. Simba merely a 10-month-old baby goat passed away in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Muhammad Hassan Narejo in his Twitter account announced the demise of the famous baby goat Simba. Simba’s unique feature had even secured him a spot in the Guinness World Records for ‘The Longest Ears of a Baby Goat’ category measuring 48 centimetres or 19 inches in length.

The owner of Samba has contacted the Guinness World Records team to register the goat’s name in the “Longest Air of a Goat” category. According to Muhammad Hassan Narajo, people from Saudi Arabia and Oman have expressed interest in purchasing Samba due to its increasing popularity.

However, the cause of his death remains unknown. Despite his short life, Simba left an indelible mark on those who knew him, and his memory will live on.

