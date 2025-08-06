Pakistani Golfer Saad Habib Malik Secures Runner-Up Spot at Dallas Amateur Championship

Dallas, TX – Pakistan’s emerging golf talent, Saad Habib Malik, delivered an outstanding performance to claim second place at the 2025 Dallas Amateur Golf Championship, held from July 25-27 at Cedar Crest Golf Course. Competing against 60 top players from across the globe, Saad navigated a demanding course and challenging weather to finish at five under par (-5), tying with American golfer Sam Braver but securing the runner-up position via a countback.

The championship, played on a course rated 73.2 with a slope of 131, tested players with high humidity and intense heat. Saad overcame a tough start, carding a four-over-par 74 in the opening round. He rebounded impressively in the second round with a bogey-free, four-under-par performance, featuring four birdies. His final round was even more remarkable, posting a five-under-par score with six birdies, including three consecutive on holes 13, 14, and 15.

Akshay Mandadapu claimed the title with a score of eight under par (-8), while only four players finished under par, underscoring the course’s difficulty and Saad’s exceptional skill. His entry into the tournament was secured through a special exemption based on his World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

Saad’s runner-up finish marks a significant milestone in his career and highlights his growing presence on the international stage. This achievement not only showcases his resilience and talent but also brings pride to Pakistan’s golfing community, cementing his reputation as one of the nation’s brightest young stars.