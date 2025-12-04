Pakistani immigrant arrested in US over alleged plot to carry out campus attack

Police in the US state of Delaware have arrested a Pakistani immigrant and former University of Delaware student after discovering a large cache of weapons, ammunition, body armor, and a disturbing plan centered on achieving “martyrdom” through a mass shooting on a university campus.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Luqmaan Khan, who was taken into custody shortly before midnight on November 24.

Officers found him sitting inside his pickup truck in a park under suspicious circumstances. When police searched the vehicle, they recovered a shocking amount of weaponry.

According to police, the vehicle contained a .357 Glock pistol, multiple loaded magazines, and body armor plates. The pistol was fitted into a kit that could convert it into a semi-automatic rifle.

During the investigation, officers also discovered a handwritten diary allegedly detailing plans to launch a large-scale attack on the University of Delaware’s campus police department.

The notebook included a hand-drawn map of the campus police headquarters, clearly marking entry and exit points. Phrases such as “kill all” and references to “martyrdom” heightened investigators’ concerns.

Prosecutors say the suspect appeared fully prepared to carry out the attack, and the equipment found in his possession indicates a serious and potentially catastrophic plot.

Authorities have launched an extensive investigation under serious federal and state charges, noting that a major tragedy was likely prevented due to the timely intervention of law enforcement.