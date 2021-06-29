Pakistani influencer slammed for using sedated lion as a prop

Pakistani Instagram influencer Susan Khan has landed in hot waters after pictures and videos from her birthday party earlier this month went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Shocking videos from Susan’s birthday party in Lahore showed a sedated lion being used a prop at the venue, prompting animal rescue page Project Save Animals to take notice of them on Twitter.

Sharing pictures and videos from the night on Twitter, the organisation tweeted, “While I am not against birthdays and how people choose to celebrate them but I am severely against people using animals as props.”

“Lions were shackled left and right and paraded as if they were a new decoration piece. Which they’re not,” said Syed Hassan, the owner of the rescue organisation.

The post further questioned, “Why do we tend to forget that these are living, breathing beings that have the capacity to feel just like you? How would you feel if someone sedated you, tied you up and thrust you in an environment with loud music and screaming?”

Sharing more videos from the party in which Susan is clearlyy visible as proof that she was involved in animal abuse, Project Save Animals said, “Its honestly horrendous seeing as to how these influencers seem to not care about the animals. Not a single remorse… This lion has been sedated, shackled and is being thrusted back and forth just for this woman’s leisure.”

According to The Indian Express, two attendees who were present at the party shared that it wasn’t clear whether a guest brought the lion or it was illegally rented.

“In the videos, the lion is transported by a man in black clothes with white shoes, who is seen next to the lion throughout the party. Attendees said the lion didn’t leave his side,” they reported.

This isn’t the first time that the practive of using animals as props has been highlighted and slammed. A leading talk show hosted by a celebrity was also slammed with a hefty fine for using animals on set earlier this year.