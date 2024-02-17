21.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Pakistani lawyers allowed to practice law in Azad Kashmir courts

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, the members of the Islamabad Bar Council are now granted the privilege to practice law in the courts of Azad Kashmir, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, an agreement has been successfully brokered between the Islamabad Bar Council and the Azad Kashmir Bar Council, paving the way for reciprocal legal practices between the two regions.

The official notification confirming the accord has been issued, solidifying the terms of this historic collaboration.

The agreement was formalized as the Vice-Chairmen of both the Islamabad and Azad Kashmir Bar Councils signed the agreement.

This collaborative initiative is expected to foster a strengthened legal fraternity, fostering enhanced cooperation and professional exchange between the legal communities of Islamabad and Azad Kashmir.

