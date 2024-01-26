24.9 C
Karachi
Friday, January 26, 2024
Pakistani manufacturers showcase excellence at Texworld

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

The highly anticipated global sourcing event, Texworld/Apparel Sourcing USA 2023, concluded after three days of bustling activities.

Over 3 days, many professional buyers were able to discover the 355 exhibitors gathered in the fair.

Mahmood Textile Mills showcased a range of denim products, while Ayesha Spinning – Sock & Apparel Division featured an impressive display of apparel garments during the event.

Pakistani exhibitors displayed the global range of fashion products along with major manufacturing countries like Bangladesh, China, United States, India, Indonesia, Korea, Taiwan, Spain and France.

At Texworld USA Pakistani manufacturers strongly represented this year and also reported numerous contacts.

